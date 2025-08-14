Delaware establishes new Office of the Inspector General to investigate state fraud and abuse

Delaware creates an Office of the Inspector General, a state watchdog agency aimed at improving government accountability and efficiency.

After almost two decades of failed attempts, the Delaware legislature passed a bill to create an Office of the Inspector General on the last day of session in June.

Gov. Matt Meyer signed that bill into law Thursday, starting the 60-day clock for a selection panel to convene and begin considering names for the position.

The state’s inspector general will be a nonpartisan, independent position tasked with investigating potential fraud, waste, mismanagement, corruption and other abuse of governmental resources.

The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-Woodbrook), says constituents have communicated a lack of trust in Delaware’s government due to the close personal and party relationships between state leaders, which she says is why this office is so important.

“We will put aside any kind of affiliation or party loyalty. This person will not be indebted to donors or contributors. They will not answer to party bosses, and no single group or person will have any influence over them because they don't have to worry about winning an election," she said during the bill's signing ceremony.

The investigative office will have subpoena power, the ability to file civil suits for recovery of misspent or stolen resources, issue public opinions and initiate civil proceedings against state officials accused of violating the public’s trust.

The office is designed to collaborate with existing oversight bodies such as the State Auditor's Office, the attorney general and the Public Integrity Commission.

“In a small place like Delaware, we need to make sure that every step we take is an honest step in service to the residents of this state and we have to make sure that all of us are held accountable," Gov. Meyer said.

The office is expected to cost the state $3.5 million in operating costs over the next three years, but Sen. Sturgeon, says it has the potential to pay for itself if it uncovers any mismanagement of funds.

"This is a double-edged sword because if the inspector general does uncover a lot of fraud, waste and abuse, and and we correct that, not only will it pay for itself, but manifold and could end up bringing money in," she explained. "However, if it uncovers that much fraud, waste and abuse, then we're doing something wrong. So it has the potential to not only pay for itself but also bring money back."

The term of the inspector general will last five years to ensure the position carries over from one governor to the next. At the end of the five-year term, the position would either be reconfirmed or refilled depending on the recommendation of the selection panel and the nomination of the governor.

Delaware Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez is required to convene the 15-member panel to recommend three candidates to the governor who will then nominate one for Senate confirmation.

"I'm looking for someone independent, honest who has experience doing hard investigations to find hard stuff," Gov. Meyer said when asked about his ideal candidate for the role.

Gov. Meyer campaigned on the creation of the office and general government transparency and efficiency efforts — previously, Delaware was only one of 14 states without an Office of the Inspector General.

Within his first days of becoming chief executive, Gov. Meyer signed an executive order mandating all state agencies to conduct internal reviews, develop performance improvement plans and review four years worth of audit findings within 90 days.

The order also called for the development of a draft statewide policy for ethics training for state employees by April 1.

In late April, the governor's office said that state agencies submitted their internal reviews and process improvement plans and the governor's office was in the process of reviewing the submissions.

Additionally, the governor's office said the Department of Human Resources, in coordination with the Public Integrity Commission, drafted the statewide ethics training policy, but the policy was still under review at the time.

When asked on Thursday for additional updates, Gov. Meyer said the office is "making progress."

He hopes to to have the selection panel for the Office of the Inspector General together in weeks and a nomination for the position by Dec. 31 of this year.