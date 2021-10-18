larry lambert

-
With this year’s legislative session complete, lawmakers are setting their sights on next January.The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus has announced some…
-
A new bill introduced in the General Assembly aims to give more protections to renters.The bill’s sponsors and advocates say the playing field between…
-
Debate on a bill lifting Delaware’s minimum wage up to $15 an hour moved to the House Economic Development Committee Wednesday. The measure is in the…
-
Delaware’s House of Representatives first day included the swearing in of all its members, including four new faces. "I'm very proud to be the first…
-
Delaware Democrats failed to flip several state House districts where they hold a voter registration advantage Tuesday. Republican State Representatives…
-
There are more primary challenges on the ballot next week than usual, especially on the Democratic side of the political fence. Delaware Public Media’s…
-
The chemical plant in New Castle where a toxic gas leak occurred nearly two years ago is applying for a state permit. Elected officials at the county…
-
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
-
A federal credit union has agreed to establish a presence in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington and the neighboring Route 9 Corridor— as a result…
-
More financial services are coming to the Route 9 Corridor in New Castle County thanks to a community initiative to end the so-called “banking desert”…