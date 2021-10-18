-
Kent County voters in Levy Court’s 2nd District have picked a new representative.Republican James Hosfelt won the Tuesday’s District 2 special election,…
Kent County hosts its annual Safe Summer Day Saturday.The event is designed to be a fun, interactive learning experience for families. John Witzke…
The Kent County Regional Sports Complex is finally coming off the drawing board and becoming a reality.Shovels are moving dirt along Route 1 in Frederica,…
The blizzard is moving on, but the First State is just starting to deal with what’s left in its wake.New Castle County and Kent County saw between 9 and…
A Dover anesthesiologist has been arrested on charges of fraud. The state Attorney General's office says Dr. Senad Cemerlic ran a billing scheme for a…
It wasn’t that long ago when blues music fans in Central Delaware had to travel to Wilmington, Baltimore or D.C. to see major touring blues acts. But just…
Dredging gets underway in the Little River off Route 9 next week with multiple goals for the waterway and a nearby wildlife area.A DNREC contractor will…
The Kent County section of the Harriet Tubman Byway formally kicked off Friday in the towns of Camden and Wyoming with hopes the historical preservation…
As many as 300,000 people will flock to the state fairgrounds in Harrington starting this week for everything from food and live music to circus animals…
One of the country’s top harmonica players is playing a free concert in Delaware Wednesday. Rockin’ Jake has been honored five times by Offbeat Magazine…