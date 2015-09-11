Arts Playlist: Central Delaware Blues Society's "Roadhouse Bluesfest"

It wasn’t that long ago when blues music fans in Central Delaware had to travel to Wilmington, Baltimore or D.C. to see major touring blues acts.

But just a few years ago, blues enthusiasts in lower Delaware formed The Central Delaware Blues Society.

The non-profit group hosts a weekly Thursday night jam session at Jonathan's Landing in Magnolia and they've also brought several national blues acts to the venue. The group’s mandate is to grow and promote the blues in Kent and Sussex counties.

Next weekend, Friday, Sept, 18 and Saturday, Sept.19, the Central Delaware Blues Society presents their 2nd Annual Roadhouse Bluesfest at Jonathan's Landing.

In our latest edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media got a preview with the group's president Barry Pugh and musician Joey Fulkerson of the band “Nothin' But Trouble," who brought his guitar and performed a couple unplugged tunes.

Ticket information is available at centraldelawareblues.com

