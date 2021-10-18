Kathleen Jennings

-
State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness faces felony and misdemeanor charges over her handling of contracts and hiring. Delaware’s Department of Justice…
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray throws her hat in the ring for next year’s race for Attorney General. Murray believes her run…
Local officials are reacting to the guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd. A jury found Chauvin, a former Minneapolis…
Delaware’s Attorney General announced she is suing the U.S. Postal Service to stop changes she says may suppress the vote this fall. The suit Delaware and…
Police in Philadelphia have used tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters — and made mass arrests. But police responses to protests in Delaware so far…
Elected officials in Delaware say they are listening to the pain and anger over racial injustice expressed through this past weekend’s protests. Some hope…
The Delaware Attorney General’s Office is getting over 120 First State teachers relief for an issue with their retirement accounts. DOJ says Horace Mann…