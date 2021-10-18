-
The leader of the Delaware GOP continues to support the outgoing president, even as some Republicans in Congress turn their backs on him. Delaware GOP…
-
According to Ballotpedia, Delaware has the nation’s longest Democratic hold on state government, controlling the Governor’s office and both chambers in…
-
The state Republican party is taking aim at state environmental regulations ahead of next month’s election. State GOP Chair Jane Brady held a press…
-
A Chancery Court judge has shut down the state Republican party’s attempt to stop mail-in voting before the November election. The Republican State…
-
The Delaware Republican party faces calls from both sides of the aisle to distance itself from its candidate for U.S. Senate, Lauren Witzke.Those calls…
-
The Delaware GOP is embracing the winner of its U.S. Senate primary candidate, even though she was not the party’s endorsed candidate. Lauren Witzke…
-
Some First State Republicans are urging Gov. John Carney to reopen the economy immediately Delaware House Republicans and the Delaware GOP Party chair…