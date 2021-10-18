-
More money will be available for residents and local governments recovering from a hurricane last year. This round will help prepare the state for future…
-
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications for the new Delaware Resilience fund.The state established the fund to assist…
-
Gov. John Carney signed an executive order Thursday creating a fund for people whose homes were affected by recent storms.State officials say more than…
-
The National Weather Service says last week’s tropical storm is now responsible for three tornadoes in the First State.The National Weather Service in…
-
The city of Dover remains in a state of emergency and cleanup efforts continue in the wake of last week’s tornado. The city is bringing in the disaster…
-
The National Weather Service confirms Friday’s severe weather in and around Wilmington did spawn the state’s third tornado in a week. This EF-1 tornado…
-
The National Weather Service says a second tornado did touch down in First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm. It says this second EF-1 tornado started…
-
The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center is asking residents and businesses to report any structural damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. While…
-
Delaware is assessing the damage up and down the state in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.Heavy rain, winds and at least one confirmed tornado battered…
-
It appears Tropical Storm Isaias may be responsible for at least one death in the First State.Delaware State Police said Tuesday they are investigating…