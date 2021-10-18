-
Legislative Hall in Dover was very quiet over the weekend. A far cry from any planned protests that were rumoured. But the nation may need to get used to…
The leader of the Delaware GOP continues to support the outgoing president, even as some Republicans in Congress turn their backs on him. Delaware GOP…
Arrests are still rolling in for those involved in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week. Delaware’s Attorney General is pushing for full…
A recent FBI memo reportedly warns there are plans by far-right extremists to march on state capitals in all 50 states this weekend. NPR reports state…
Many— including President-elect Joe Biden— have pointed out the difference between the police response to white pro-Trump extremists invading the U.S.…
Threats of additional extremist violence in the U.S. Capitol and elsewhere next week are circulating. Delaware’s U.S. Senators urge better security—and…
Calls are growing for President Trump to be removed from office after his supporters staged an armed insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers,…