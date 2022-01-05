AG Kathy Jennings says Delaware is ready for any insurrection copycat

State Attorneys General including Delaware’s Kathy Jennings look back on the January 6th attack on the Capitol one year later.

Jennings was joined by her Democratic counterparts from Nevada, Wisconsin, and Colorado as they highlighted lawsuits they helped defeat to uphold votes from the 2020 election as well as the results.

Jennings called the attack last year a deliberate one by former President Donald Trump, and his allies in Congress whose ambitions outgrew their oaths - and media who gave safe quarter to lies.

She says some state and local governments also contributed by trying to overturn elections, and then democracy when they knew the election results weren’t going their way.

Jennings says anyone planning to commemorate the insurrection in Delaware with any kind of action against democracy the state will be ready thanks to the Delaware Information Analysis Center.

"In Delaware we have a statewide intelligence apparatus it's called DIAC and our office is in continual contact with them and will be most especially as we look to events that may or may not unfold tomorrow and in the aftermath of tomorrow on up to the election," said Jennings

Jennings notes she has faith in Delaware’s law enforcement to look at intelligence, gather it, and communicate with her office to take action.

Jennings says the insurrection wasn’t a surprise, noting the various challenges made by some Republicans in state and local governments around the country trying to reverse election results they knew couldn’t be overturned.

As for criticism of U. S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding action against those responsible for last January 6th, Jennings urges patience.

"He is not politicizing this, he is just very carefully parsing through the evidence that he has, that he is gaining, and the witnesses who have testified in Congress and will continue to testify and so this is a work in progress. I think we need to give him the space and time to do the right thing based on the evidence that he gathers," Jennings said.

When asked if January 6th will be a part of her re-election campaign, Jennings said as much as needed to protect truth and rule of law - arguing the country still faces a threat from the “Big Lie” particularly on social media.