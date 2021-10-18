-
Black Breastfeeding Week is helping connect mothers and mothers to be with partners, peers, and resources to raise healthier babies.The theme for the…
Healthcare payers and providers in Delaware are part of a collaborative effort to find out if there is a link between the pandemic and a decrease in…
Black and Native American women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the national…
A resolution passed by the General Assembly last month urges the State Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance to examine extending Medicaid coverage…
Six community-based organizations are getting mini-grants from the state to help reduce infant mortality and morbidity in Delaware’s African-American…
Tuesday's annual Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium summit in Wilmington focused on the disparity between maternal and infant health outcomes…
Just a few months after Bayhealth Hospital built a new room for perinatal testing at its Kent County campus, officials say another addition may soon be…
The Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium had its annual summit Tuesday. A central issue at the summit was Delaware’s infant mortality rate, which…