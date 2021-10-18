-
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware will issue rebates totaling over $12.3 million to some Delawareans.The money will not be for all Delawareans who…
Affordable Care Act marketplace premiums will go up in the First State next year. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware—which provides the First…
Healthcare payers and providers in First State recently launched a regional partnership to find out if there is a link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a…
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware awards grants to 17 nonprofits.The social determinants of health grants total more than $1.9 million, and are…
Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act. If it succeeds, it could cost ACA policyholders in the…
The demand for social services in the First State is increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delaware’s largest insurance provider hopes its new online…
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is putting up some money to help fund the First State’s fight against the opioid crisis.The insurance company…
Delaware Technical Community College has received a $100,000 grant from Highmark Delaware’s Blueprints for the Community.The latest Highmark funding will…