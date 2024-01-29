Beebe to use grant from Highmark Delaware to fund new clinic in Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare is using a one million dollar grant to help fund a new clinic in Long Neck.

The grant from Highmark Delaware seeks to increase primary care access in Sussex County.

It was awarded in 2022 and is being used for the Family Medicine Residency in Long Neck. The funding has supported the development of the facility as well as the medical equipment and information systems.

When completed, doctors at the facility will be able to provide about 7,000 primary care appointments.

Dr. Joyce Robert is founding program director for the Beebe Family Medicine Residency.

"We plan to have about 18 residents - resident positions - rotating in that clinic. That's 18 doctors working out of that facility as well as in about another few years we should have about 10 faculty or so also seeing patients in that clinic. We'll have another exam room, we'll have procedure rooms," said Robert.

The facility will also have a clinical psychologist, clinical pharmacist, and social workers giving residents mental care on top of primary care.

"It would be a full comprehensive medical home for our patients where they can see a primary, they can see a behavioral health psychologist, they're going to get procedures done, they can get their prenatal care, and we'll have enough space and resources to do that," said Robert.

Robert adds the goal is to provide increased patient access to primary care in Sussex County - especially in the Long Neck area

Groundbreaking is set for later this year.