-
A Sussex County chicken processing plant reopened after being effectively shut down by the federal government.The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food…
-
Construction on the Route 9-Route 5 intersection in Sussex County got underway Tuesday. The just under $4 million project seeks to improve what Delaware’s…
-
Poultry company Allen Harim says wastewater from its Harbeson processing plant has been fully compliant with discharge requirements in the year since…
-
Artesian Water Resources has been given the go-ahead by the state to construct a new wastewater storage facility north of Milton.Once it’s finished,…
-
Allen Harim’s Harbeson chicken processing plant will soon stop discharging wastewater into a nearby creek as part of a recent agreement the company made…
-
With construction of more chicken houses in Delaware, come more chickens into processing plants like Allen Harim's in Sussex County. The company has…