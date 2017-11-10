Harbeson resident reflects on evolution of Beaverdam Creek

Artesian Water Resources has been given the go-ahead by the state to construct a new wastewater storage facility north of Milton.

Once it’s finished, poultry giant Allen Harim will stop discharging its treated wastewater into Beaverdam Creek and will send it to Artesian’s facility instead. That water will then be sprayed onto several fields in Milton.

Many residents oppose this plan, worrying their wells will be contaminated.

But a resident who lives next to Beaverdam Creek says this move by the two partners will help clean up the creek.

Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes sat down with that resident, Jeanette Wagner, to talk about what she has seen in the creek over the years and what she thinks of Allen Harim and Artesian’s agreement.

Correction: Allen Harim was not ordered out of the creek, but rather, came up with the solution to partner with Artesian itself. An earlier version of the interview incorrectly stated they were ordered out of the creek.