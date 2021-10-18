-
The National Endowment for the Arts has announced its latest round of grants to support the Arts in Delaware. The National Endowment for the Arts supports…
Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and Smashing Pumpkins frontman, William Patrick Corgan will play The Grand Opera House this month. It's part of his…
The Grand Opera House in Wilmington has announced it’s 2017-18 season. Stand-up comedy, folk, rock, classical and Celtic music highlight the upcoming…
While The Playhouse on Rodney Square is in the midst of its 2015-2016 season, it’s already looking ahead. Last weekend the venue, which is now managed by…
Opera Delaware has created a new job within the organization but the position is going to a familiar face.Jason Hardy is Opera Delaware’s new Managing…
Opera Delaware has won the biggest grant in its history. The company has been awarded $450,000 from the Longwood Foundation.The good news follows a…
Singer-songwriter Graham Nash will kick off the 2015-16 season at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington. Nash is a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…
George Thorogood is coming home to Delaware. The 1968 Brandywine High School graduate plays Tuesday at The Grand Opera House in his hometown of…