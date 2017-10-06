William Patrick Corgan to play The Grand Opera House in Wilmington Oct. 18

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and Smashing Pumpkins frontman, William Patrick Corgan will play The Grand Opera House this month.

It's part of his newly announced North American Tour in support of his second solo album Ogilala.

Grand Opera House Associate Director of Marketing Andy Truscott says getting an artist like Corgan to play the Grand is great.

“We’ve been working on this event here for quite awhile. And we’re so excited to have Bill Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins here to play for Wilmington,” said Truscott.

Corgan’s solo acoustic show at the Grand is October 18 and is presented in partnership with Live Nation, which Truscott explains helped bring Corgan to Wilmington rather having him play in a bigger venue -- or a bigger city like Philadelphia.

"We have this great relationship now that Live Nation has taken over The Queen on Market Street," said Truscott." So Live Nation as a whole is looking at this opportunity as a way to maybe pull in some people to The Queen.”

Corgan's other tour stops include places like Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Chicago.

Information on tickets is available online at TheGrandWilmington.org, by phone at 302-652-5577, or at our Box Office at 818 North Market Street in downtown Wilmington.



