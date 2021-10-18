-
New Castle County Council plans to return to in-person meetings at the end of next month. Council’s Personnel subcommittee passed a motion Tuesday to…
-
Some bills won’t make it to the finish line before lawmakers finish their work on June 30th.That includes Senate Bill 155, which would make changes to the…
-
The state Department of Justice says Wilmington City Council violated the Freedom of Information Act when barring outspoken city resident Dion Wilson from…
-
Republicans in Delaware are questioning the recent hire of a retiring lawmaker to a top job at the state Lottery Office.The Delaware Lottery says it’s…
-
Advocates to restore the bus hub at Rodney Square are rallying Thursday despite federal transit officials canceling a meeting to hear their concerns.John…
-
The Coalition to Keep Bus Service on Rodney Square is seeking federal assistance in restoring the Rodney Square transit hub. Meanwhile, one of the…
-
Gov. John Carney’s office confirms the state has paid former state Treasurer Chip Flowers $22,500 in taxpayer money to drop a Freedom of Information…
-
The ACLU of Delaware is suing the federal government this week to release communications between customs agents and the Trump Administration during…
-
Rep. John Kowalko (D-Newark South) is reviving his attempts to wrangle Delaware’s publicly affiliated universities under the state’s public records…
-
State Justice Department officials say the University of Delaware Board of Trustees violated open meetings laws after it used a vague description of a…