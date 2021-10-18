-
The Pennsylvania Beaver Valley tract is now part of The First State National Historic Park.Beaver Valley is made up of 254 acres of upland forest, open…
The First State National Historical Park - created in 2013 – is hardly a finished product.That’s in part because it’s a unique National Park - a…
Fort Christina in Wilmington offers an opportunity to dig deep into the nation’s history right here in the First State. Fort Christina marks the…
New Castle, Russ Smith says, “is a place sort of caught in time,” and that time was more than 200 years ago.Today, with one key construction project…
Today, more than 80 percent of American families live in urban areas.At the same time, kids are spending more time than ever in front of screens instead…
State and federal lawmakers unveiled the first signs marking the new First State National Historical Park Friday in Dover. Delaware's senior senator, Tom…
Old Swedes Church in Wilmington celebrated its addition to the Delaware’s First State National Historic Park Monday.It is the oldest church in the United…