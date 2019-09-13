© 2021
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

First State National Historical Park: A work in progress

Delaware Public Media
Published September 13, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT
sheriffs_house_2019.JPG
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
Plans to tuen the old Sheriff's House in old New Castle into a National Park visitors center are set to move forward.

The First State National Historical Park - created in 2013 – is hardly a finished product.

That’s in part because it’s a unique National Park - a collection of seven sites throughout the state.  And how best to present and interpret the story they tell is part of the ongoing work to develop the park.

Delaware’s Public Media’s Sarah Mueller recently spoke with Lorin Felter, the First State National Historical Park’s Interpretation and Education Coordinator where things stand with Delaware’s first and only national park.

The conversation centered on a significant step forward announced recently. The National Park Service approved plans to redevelop the historic Sheriff's House in Old New Castle as the park’s central visitor center.

The Sheriff’s House was constructed in 1857 on the site of a circa 1793 jail. It’s all that remains of Delaware's first prison system.  It has been the top choice for the park's visitor's center since day one.

