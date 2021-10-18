-
The State Senate passes legislation aimed at strengthening Delaware’s workforce and expanding higher education opportunities.State senators approved…
-
Advocates and lawmakers in Delaware are pushing for legislation to create a system for automatic expungement of criminal records.The ACLU of Delaware is…
-
More adults in Delaware are eligible for expungement of certain criminal records starting Friday, when the Adult Expungement Reform Act signed by Gov.…
-
Early voting is now law in Delaware, but it won’t go into effect until 2022.Gov. John Carney (D) signed the legislation sponsored by State Rep. David…
-
Legislation allowing more Delawareans to seal their criminal records is headed to the Delaware House.The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Darius Brown,…
-
The state Senate Judicial Committee took public comment on legislation allowing more Delawareans to seal criminal records Wednesday.State Sen. Darius…
-
A bill that aims to give those charged with marijuana possession before it was decriminalized a second chance became law last week.Simple possession of…
-
First State pardons have been on the rise in recent years. But the process to request a pardon – or even expungement – can be lengthy and…
-
Lawyers were at Delaware Law School Friday offering pro bono legal aid to minors - and those who have records from when they were a minor - seeking…
-
Criminal justice advocacy groups have partnered to provide expungement clinics free of charge to Delaware youth this summer. Pro bono legal aid is being…