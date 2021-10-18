-
Members of the General Assembly's budget writing committee complete the state's public education spending plan for Fiscal Year 2020.JFC signed off Gov.…
Gov. John Carney is asking for $60 million in new spending to help low-income students and English Language Learners in the First State.Carney is pitching…
Gov. John Carney (D) signed an executive order this week creating the Advisory Council on English Learners. The group will track the state’s progress on…
Gov. John Carney visited North Georgetown Elementary Wednesday to offer his strategy to help students whose native language is not English.English…
Even popular education programs may not be safe from budget cuts as state lawmakers seek to send more cash to high-poverty schools.For instance, school…
In 2015, Latinos represented nine percent of Delaware’s population - over 85,000 people. That number is expected to steadily increase over the next…
A new requirement for states under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) that will replace the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) is including the…
When Holderline Lebreton was told she could take her world language proficiency test in her native Haitian Creole, she didn't hesitate to say yes. Like…