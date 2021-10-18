Drug overdose

-
Delaware’s overdose rate rose for the sixth year in a row last year, confirming what health officials suspected.The state’s Division of Forensic Science…
A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds Delaware hospitals have seen a more than 100 percent increase in suspected opioid…
Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn has filed a lawsuit against opioid drug makers.The lawsuit accuses the companies of fueling the state’s drug epidemic.…
New Castle County is getting new funds to boost a program that’s helping address the opioid crisis locally.A nearly $120,000 grant from the University of…
Nearly a dozen people in Delaware died of suspected drug overdoses during the Thanksgiving holiday.The Department of Health and Social Services is urging…
New Castle County is making a medication more readily available to first responders to help them combat overdose deaths.The county and Wilmington’s…
Six more people died from suspected overdoses in the First State over the past five days, bringing the total to 133 for this year. According to the…
Delaware saw a string of six overdose deaths over the past three weeks. Five were in New Castle County and one was in Sussex.Law enforcement found what…
Fentanyl and federal funding cuts to addiction treatment programs are hurting Delaware’s fight against the opiate epidemic. That’s according to Dr. Terry…
Over the weekend – two Delawareans died of opioid overdoses in Sussex County.More than 20 additional overdoses in Delaware were reversed with naloxone…