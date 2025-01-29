© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Dover City Councilmember arrested and charged for patronizing a prostitute

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published January 29, 2025 at 2:25 PM EST
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media

A Dover City Councilmember was among those arrested Tuesday in an operation targeting prostitution in the city.

Councilmember William Hare was arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute during a Dover Police Department operation at an undisclosed hotel in the Dover area. Hare currently represents the 2nd District on Dover City Council.

The operation is a part of Dover PD’s Quality of Life Initiative, which seeks to take action on issues important to community members.

One of those issues is prostitution. Hare was one of six people arrested Tuesday night on patronizing a prostitute charges. One of the others arrested was also charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon while another man faces additional charges for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

All six were released on criminal summons.
Politics & Government Dover City CouncilCity of DoverDover Police Department
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
