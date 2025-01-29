Dover City Councilmember arrested and charged for patronizing a prostitute

A Dover City Councilmember was among those arrested Tuesday in an operation targeting prostitution in the city.

Councilmember William Hare was arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute during a Dover Police Department operation at an undisclosed hotel in the Dover area. Hare currently represents the 2nd District on Dover City Council.

The operation is a part of Dover PD’s Quality of Life Initiative, which seeks to take action on issues important to community members.

One of those issues is prostitution. Hare was one of six people arrested Tuesday night on patronizing a prostitute charges. One of the others arrested was also charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon while another man faces additional charges for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

All six were released on criminal summons.