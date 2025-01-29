City of Dover to begin search for new solicitor and deputy solicitor

The City of Dover’s longtime solicitor is leaving his post.

Nicholas Rodriguez, who is also the founding director of Schmittinger & Rodriguez, has been Dover’s solicitor for 57 years as of this February.

City Council elects a solicitor annually in May.

Despite his tenure, Rodriguez has faced some criticism in the last few months from two city councilmembers.

Councilmembers Brian Lewis and Roy Sudler have said they believe the city overspent on legal costs because Rodriguez outsources too many legal services, which is not an unprecedented practice in Dover.

Sudler has said he would like to see a solicitor who works solely for the city.

City manager Dave Hugg said city officials have discussed hiring a solicitor that would work exclusively for the city, not through a law firm.

“Wouldn't it be nice to have your attorney down the hall?” Hugg asked. “So, I don't know whether we'll get there this year or not – I mean, not a very good budget year. If you're going to go that route, you'd want an attorney, plus at least probably a law clerk or a legal assistant or somebody of that nature as well. That gets expensive.”

Lewis and Sudler also voiced opposition to the deputy solicitor appointment, who works for the same law firm as Rodriguez and had been a practicing attorney for a year and a half at the time.

The city will be looking for both a solicitor and deputy solicitor.

City officials will look for candidates with a comprehensive understanding of the law and legal processes, according to Hugg.

“It would be unlikely that any single solicitor would have that full range of knowledge and experience. But their firm may… And there could very well be a firm that says, ‘we're general lawyers, but we have an in-house expert on liability,’ which might tip the balance if it were a close decision.”

Hugg added a good candidate for city solicitor would have expertise in municipal law and can help move the city forward.

Attorneys interested will be able to submit proposals to the city clerk and city managers’ offices. Finalists will then go through an interview process with the committee of the council.