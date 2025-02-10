© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Dover City Councilmember resigns following arrest

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published February 10, 2025 at 10:27 PM EST
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media

Dover City Councilmember William Hare resigned at Monday’s city council meeting following a recent arrest.

Hare submitted his resignation to Council President David Anderson via email.

“I just feel this is in the best interest of the city and will allow council to continue what they need to do to for the city and citizens without having to worry about continuous distractions and allegations,” Hare said in the statement.

Council acknowledged the resignation during its meeting Monday night.

Hare was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with patronizing a prostitute during an operation targeting prostitution in Dover. He was released on criminal summons.

74-year-old Hare was up for reelection in the Council’s Second District in Dover’s upcoming municipal election in April. Instead of withdrawing from the race, he is resigning immediately.

The seat will remain vacant until the election. Donyale Hall, Donna Mitchell, Stephan Pierce, and Faye White remain on the ballot in the Second District.

The recent arrest was the latest issue for Hare. The Council voted to censure Hare in June after he allegedly violated city code by making contact with a city employee and showing up at their home.
