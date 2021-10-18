-
Anglers interested in surf fishing this year are now out of luck if you’re looking to purchase a surf-fishing permit. Department of Natural Resources and…
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is adding acreage to a Kent County nature preserve. It makes the only state…
Officials say the White Clay Creek State Park master plan is in the beginning stages and no firm recommendations have yet been made. But after three open…
DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation recently partnered with Rockport Analytics to get a snapshot of what state parks contribute to the state economy.…
Delaware is pulling out all the stops to help get you outside this spring. The state parks department launched a website last week that can help you find…