Division of fish and wildlife

A historic picnic pavilion at Redden State Forest is once again open to the public. The pavilion was closed in early 2017 due to persistent illegal…
Legislation allowing deer hunting on Sundays in the First State easily passed the State Senate. It now heads to the House.The Delaware Division of Fish…
Delaware has its first indication that West Nile Virus is present in the state this year. Seven sentinel chickens tested positive for the virus in August,…
DNREC will continue to administratively raise hundreds of agency fees unrelated to hunting, trapping or fishing despite Republican objections.The Joint…
Disputes over how the state Department of Fish and Wildlife can increase fees related to hunting and trapping could upend next year’s capital budget.New…
With the discovery of the season’s first piping plover nest at Cape Henlopen’s Gordons Pond Beach, DNREC is announcing the closure of a half-mile stretch…