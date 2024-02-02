© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reward is offered as federal investigators seek information on bald eagle shooting in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published February 2, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A reward is available for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Clayton.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is offering up to $2,500 for information about the shooting of an adult bald eagle found at the Blackbird State Forest Dulany Manor Tract.

The shooting is a violation of federal laws since the bald eagle is federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The injured bald eagle was found on the morning of November 9th. Tri-State Bird Rescue tried to rehabilitate it but was unable to do so.

An investigation revealed the eagle was shot with a firearm with bullet fragments found in its neck and wing.

Anyone with information on this shooting can submit information online at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s crime tips page or by contacting Special Agent Brian Ricardi at 410-228-2476.

The Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police is also accepting tips.
Tags
Delaware Headlines Blackbird State ForestClaytonU.S. Fish & Wildlife ServiceDivision of fish and wildlife
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry