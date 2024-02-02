Reward is offered as federal investigators seek information on bald eagle shooting in Delaware

A reward is available for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Clayton.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is offering up to $2,500 for information about the shooting of an adult bald eagle found at the Blackbird State Forest Dulany Manor Tract.

The shooting is a violation of federal laws since the bald eagle is federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The injured bald eagle was found on the morning of November 9th. Tri-State Bird Rescue tried to rehabilitate it but was unable to do so.

An investigation revealed the eagle was shot with a firearm with bullet fragments found in its neck and wing.

Anyone with information on this shooting can submit information online at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s crime tips page or by contacting Special Agent Brian Ricardi at 410-228-2476.

The Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police is also accepting tips.