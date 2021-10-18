-
Delaware State University is getting a grant from the Department of Defense to start a center devoted to quantum sensing. DSU is one of four Historically…
A University of Delaware professor is developing an imaging system for manufacture for the Department of Defense. Its applications range from school…
A Delaware State University optics researcher now has a large grant from the Department of Defense (DOD) to fund his work. The three year, $600,000 grant…
It’s a story that sometimes plays on local news: a person walks on the beach and he, she or their dog come across what looks like a bomb, a shell or a…