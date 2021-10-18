-
The University of Delaware’s president has announced a plan of action in response to protests this week over gender-based violence on campus. The…
-
University of Delaware staff face layoffs and furloughs as the university tries to mitigate a $250 million deficit created by the COVID-19 pandemic.UD…
-
The University of Delaware is backing off plans for in-person classes, announcing Wednesday the majority of classes will be online-only this fall. In a…
-
The University of Delaware is seeking state funding to allow some First State students to attend for free.UD President Dennis Assanis wants to eliminate…
-
The Joint Capital Improvement Committee faces some difficult choices on funding for Delaware’s colleges and universities.The state’s higher education…
-
University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis defended the school’s plan to charge business, nursing and engineering students more money starting this…
-
University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis told state budget officials this week that he wants to attract more graduate students to the…
-
University of Delaware president Dennis Assanis has named an interim provost.Department of Biological Sciences chair Robin Morgan will step into the role…
-
The University of Delaware needs to fill a key leadership role.UD president Dennis Assanis announced Friday that Provost Domenico Grasso is stepping down,…
-
The University of Delaware is trying to calm worries among the school’s faculty and staff over President Trump’s so-called travel ban. UD President Dennis…