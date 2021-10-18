-
Delmarva Power is looking to prep its local energy grid ahead of potential severe winter weather.Every year, Delmarva Power identifies a set of electric…
Making communities healthier and more resilient to climate change can seem expensive. A new fund in the First State aims to pay some of the cost. Energize…
Delmarva Power and Atlantic City Electric are sending crews to Louisiana to help restore power following Hurricane Ida.About 50 lineworkers, leadership,…
Even as the coronavirus pandemic has let up somewhat — and most restrictions in Delaware are lifted, many Delmarva Power customers still face challenges…
Delmarva Power is giving away free trees ahead of Arbor Day later this month. Arbor Day is Friday, April 30, 2021 and for a 10th straight year Delmarva…
Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
2020 is almost over but that doesn’t mean scammers will stop trying to steal your money and personal information. Unfortunately scamming has become a…
The season’s first Nor’Easter is expected to pelt Delaware with wind, rain and snow on Wednesday and Delmarva Power says it is ready to handle any power…
The Warehouse - a Wilmington-based community space billed as “For Teens, By Teens” - is teaming up with Delmarva Power. The Warehouse and Delmarva Power…
A group of local projects is getting nearly $75,000 in funding for open space and resiliency from Delmarva Power. Delmarva Power launched its Sustainable…