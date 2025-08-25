A new relief fund to help Delmarva Power customers in Delaware has launched

Delmarva Power’s Delaware Customer Relief Fund is up and running.

The fund is to help reduce the burden of energy bills many Delawareans face, providing direct financial assistance to limited and moderate income customers.

Those eligible could receive up to $300 in bill credits, awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Delmarva Power’s parent company Exelon provided a one-time $4.5 million charitable contribution to help fund the program that launched with the newly established Delaware Energy Fund.

Nichole Fernandes is director of corporate community impact for Pepco Holdings which is part of Exelon.

"We know that customers are facing challenges with economic uncertainties. They're facing higher costs across-the-board, including energy costs, especially with increases this summer, with the hotter weather,” said Fernandes. “So this is Delmarva Power's way of giving back and supporting our communities and assisting our customers, knowing that these are challenging times."

To be eligible, Delaware customers must be an active residential customer, with a household income either 60% of the state median income or between 60% of the state median income and 350% of the federal poverty level.

Customers also have to participate in the Energize Delaware Home Energy Checkup and Counseling program.

"Once you've registered for that program, they will determine that eligibility, make sure that customers are eligible for the program and then the customers would be entitled to up to $300 to this relief fund," said Fernandes.

More information and applications are available at delmarva.com/ReliefDE.