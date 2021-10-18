-
A Sussex County commission pressed pause on approving a plan to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. Advocates have mobilized against the…
The Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc. (DPI) gets a new name and logo. The Delmarva Poultry Industry, which represents chicken farmers, chicken companies and…
The governors of Maryland and Delaware announced a new grant program to provide help contract poultry farmers in their states. Carney says dealing with…
Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc. urges Congress to provide chicken farmers with direct aid to help them deal with lost revenue because of the COVID-19…
Delaware’s top agricultural industry is facing labor and demand challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.One poultry company appears to have…
The Delmarva chicken industry is growing, but at a slower rate than in the rest of the country. The Delmarva Poultry Industry argues home growers on…
The poultry industry remains big business in the First State and the surrounding region. And the industry recently celebrated its success at the annual…
Big poultry on the DelMarVa Peninsula began by accident when Delaware homemaker Cecile Steele was shipped 500 chicks to raise instead of the 50 she…
Some Delaware farmers would like to see revised regulations in the agriculture industry, and they’re hoping the new U.S. Agriculture Secretary will hear…
Chicken growers on the Delmarva Peninsula produced more than 4 billion pounds of chicken last year. And about one in five of those chickens were shipped…