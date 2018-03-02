Eastern Shore residents call for more oversight of chicken manure

Big poultry on the DelMarVa Peninsula began by accident when Delaware homemaker Cecile Steele was shipped 500 chicks to raise instead of the 50 she ordered. She kept them, made a profit and ordered 1,000 the next year. And so, an industry was born and has been growing ever since.

But the hundreds of thousands of tons of manure produced each year so close to the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways worries residents throughout the region. Contributor Pamela D'Angelo has more on how some of those concerns are being addressed on Virginia's Eastern Shore and what First State officials are saying .

This is the sound inside a chicken house with 30,000 birds ready for processing. It actually doesn't smell that bad because every so often one of about 20 giant fans switches on drying out the manure. Outside there are clusters of six to eight of the 600-foot-long, state-of-the-art, barn-red buildings. Each takes up nearly an acre. And more are coming. But it's what you can't see that worries some neighbors like Sue Mastyl of Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore. She wants more oversight from Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality.

"As far as actually measuring water quality issues and air quality issues, DEQ - with the permits that these poultry operations currently have - assumes that there is no pollution, therefore there's nothing to measure," said Mastyl.

It's a complaint echoed by Delaware residents who live near concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOS as the industry expands on DelMarVa. Virginia's Eastern Shore produces about 150,000 tons of poultry manure each year. Delaware estimates New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties produce about 319,000 tons a year or about 15,600 dump truck loads. Chris Brosch, who heads Delaware's nutrient management program says the industry isn't producing as much as it did in the late 1990s.

"We understand that some of our poultry house construction is largely replacement of old houses. And there will be, in the near future, but not today, an increase of poultry production in our state," said Brosch.

Back in 2010, the EPA found three Virginia Eastern Shore poultry farmers violating the federal Clean Water Act. Now, Virginia is proposing a new permit to require more boots-on-the-ground monitoring for some farms. It includes some quarterly inspections and stormwater discharge sampling. Mastyl and others who attended a recent public hearing on the draft permit complained the sampling uses no science and doesn't go far enough.

"The measurement is for the farmer to get a glass of water, look at it, smell it and send in a report," said Mastyl.

Brosch says new poultry houses have stormwater controls to prevent runoff. Most of the manure is used for crops on local farm fields. Brosch, who used to work for the EPA's Chesapeake Bay Program says Delaware has a rigorous manure testing requirement in place.

"Our lab analyzes over 1,000 samples a year. So, we have a very close accounting of the average nitrogen and phosphorous content among other chemical analysis of those manures that come into our shop," said Brosch.

Ask any commercial farmer and they'll tell you about their piles of paperwork to comply with federal and state regulations and tens of thousands of dollars in stormwater management. Several took offense at the hearing including Mark McCready, a lifelong poultry farmer.

"I have to send manure samples off to the University of North Carolina State every year. I just went through about four or five weeks ago, a DEQ full audit. They came to the farm. They inspected everything. They inspected the grounds, the manure shed, make sure of the manure storage and all of my documentation. I have all of my documentation from five years ago, where the manure went, how it went, how much, all of it," said McCready.

Residents are also concerned about ammonia sucked out by the giant fans. McCready says that's a misconception.

"Ammonia levels, when I was a little boy would knock you down, if you went into the chicken house. Now, if you've got 15 parts per million, poultry welfare law states, you better be doing something, you're not doing something right," said McCready.

Still, Virginia's Accomack and Northampton counties have already tightened zoning regulations, limiting the number of houses per acre and requiring larger setbacks. Last month, the tiny 395-acre town of Painter approved zoning regulations stricter than Accomack County, basically squeezing out any plan for industrial-sized poultry houses. In Delaware, Sussex County is considering tightening its zoning regulations and meantime is close to closing a deal on a chicken litter recycling operation.

Virginia's lucrative aquaculture industry is also paying close attention. Dick Snyder is a scientist who works at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science Eastern Shore lab. He's part of The Delmarva Land & Litter Challenge, a multi-state task force of environmental, academic, governmental, and agricultural communities determining limits to spreading poultry manure for fertilizer on the peninsula.

"I think we just owe it to the Eastern Shore and the community and the state to find out if the regulations being used are adequate to protect water quality. And from where I sit here at this marine lab, here at the birthplace of the clam industry, I owe it to aquaculture to make sure that chicken houses are not going to adversely affect aquaculture on the Eastern Shore of Virginia," said Snyder.

The task force plans to release it's findings later this year.



