-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending down in Delaware and Gov. Carney recently loosened restrictions on businesses, restaurants and indoor…
-
Gov. John Carney’s decision to reopen part of the state’s economy is good news for many businesses. Department, clothing, and sporting goods stores as…
-
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce named philanthropists Gerret and Tatiana Copeland its Josiah Marvel Cup Award winners this year. The award was…
-
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and The Partnership, Inc., recently announced this year’s John H. Taylor Jr. Education Leadership award winner.…
-
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce has settled on its new President.Michael J. Quaranta has been tapped to replace current president, Rich Heffron…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed Delaware’s business community Monday - speaking at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner.Biden…
-
The Adult Cannabis Use Task Force met for the second time Wednesday. The task force is gathering information on potential legalization to submit to Gov.…
-
Delaware’s economic health was on many minds at Monday night’s 179th annual Delaware State Chamber of Commerce dinner.Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) said…