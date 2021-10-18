Delaware Public Schools

-
House lawmakers passed a bill requiring Black history education in public schools.State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker’s (D-Wilmington) bill calls fo public…
A piece of legislation meant to improve mental health services in Delaware schools is advancing in the state House.HB 100 would hire more full time…
Experts across the country have worried more cases of child abuse are going unreported during the pandemic, as stresses on families increase but reports…
Gov. John Carney has announced the creation of several working groups to plan for the safe reopening of Delaware school buildings. Carney ordered school…
Gov. John Carney is extending the time Delaware schools will close in response to the spread of the new coronavirus. Public schools, including charters,…
Public schools in Delaware are working to distribute food to students while they are closed in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.The state…
Some state lawmakers propose making free sanitary products available at public schools.House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and State Sen. Elizabeth…
Delaware non-profit atTAcK addiction is making its pitch for state dollars to fund a three-pronged effort to combat the opioid crisis, including a…
The ACLU announced Tuesday it is filing suit against the state of Delaware. The complaint alleges the state is not providing enough resources for…