Delaware Department of Public Health

The outbreak of pulmonary lung illnesses among people using e-cigarettes has worsened in the First State.State health officials confirm a Delawarean has…
State health officials say more than 600 people in Delaware could have been exposed to someone with active tuberculosis last year.Officials say they…
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s annual county health assessment places Sussex as the healthiest county followed by New Castle and Kent.But all three…
The First State is seeing a spike in flu cases.The Delaware Division of Public Health reports there were 142 lab-confirmed cases locally for the week…
Delaware’s Division of Public Health has confirmed a case of rabies in a raccoon who bit a person in the King’s Creek community in Rehoboth Beach last…
Doctors in Delaware warn more infants in the state are born dependent on drugs and alcohol.So Delaware is implementing new guidance to help identify…
It’s never too early to prepare for a possible emergency.In this case, we’re talking about Hurricane Irma, which continues to churn in the Atlantic, with…
You won’t even have to get out of your car if you want a flu shot this year. Delaware’s Division of Public Health is offering a free drive-thru flu clinic…
The Centers for Disease Control and Delaware’s Department of Public Health are urging everyone to get their flu shot before the virus arrives. The CDC is…
The Delaware Division of Public Health announced Wednesday that two more Delawareans have contracted the Zika virus, bringing the total number of cases in…