The Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown has a new pilot in command. Salisbury, Maryland resident Bob Bryant was appointed as manager of airport and…
Delaware Coastal Airport (DCA) in Georgetown is getting a new manager. Bridgeville resident Eric Littleton has been chosen by Sussex County officials to…
Expansion of Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown continues thanks to a pair of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. Sen. Tom Carper…
Sussex County’s Delaware Coastal Airport is receiving $5.5 million in federal support.Delaware Coastal is a former Naval airfield serving Georgetown with…