Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sues an agrochemical company for long-lasting damage to the state’s natural resources. The lawsuit against…
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray throws her hat in the ring for next year’s race for Attorney General. Murray believes her run…
Delaware’s Attorney General is revealing her goals for the current General Assembly session.State Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ legislative priorities…
The State of Delaware is suing thirty fossil fuels companies and a trade association over the effects of climate change. The complaint filed in state…
Some local governments have worked for years to find funding for law enforcement body cameras - and in some cases waited for the state legislature to step…
Police in Philadelphia have used tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters — and made mass arrests. But police responses to protests in Delaware so far…
Elected officials in Delaware say they are listening to the pain and anger over racial injustice expressed through this past weekend’s protests. Some hope…
Gov. John Carney is facing increasing criticism from some Republican state lawmakers over his response to the coronavirus. Fifteen Republican state…
A new Coronavirus (COVID-19) Anti-Fraud Coalition is bringing together top federal and state resources in the First State. The coalition is aimed at…
Delaware’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has an upgraded place in the state's Department of Justice.The division was elevated from office…