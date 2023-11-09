Delaware AG's Office to investigate alleged incident between Dover Police and Michael Jarrett

As first reported by Delaware State News, Michael Jarrett, a 50-year-old resident of Dover, was brought to the pavement by a police officer for trespassing in downtown Dover in the early morning hours of Oct. 20.

The incident left Jarrett with brain hemorrhaging and additional injuries. He was treated at Christiana Hospital before being released into police custody on Nov. 1. He was later released on his own recognizance.

“In addition to an internal affairs investigation by the Dover Police Department, the Delaware Department of Civil Rights and Public Trust through the Attorney General’s Office is investigating this incident as part of an independent investigation," Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said.

“This investigation, by the Department of Civil Rights and Public Trust was requested by me and the Dover Police Department to ensure transparency and a pristine and impartial review of the procedures and processes during that encounter.”

Christiansen did not confirm any details of the case due to the investigations, but the Delaware State News reports Jarrett and the arresting officer, who has not been named, to be Black.

Christiansen confirmed the police officers involved are still on active duty, and he hopes the Attorney General’s office will expedite the investigation.