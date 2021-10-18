-
John Paradee is stepping down from DE Turf’s board amid conflict of interest questions surrounding his brother’s tax legislation. State Sen. Trey Paradee…
The long awaited DE Turf sports complex finally opened last year in Frederica.It was billed as a venue that would drive tourism to the First State by…
Delaware tourism officials say the multi-purpose sports complex DE Turf in Frederica is helping to drive the local economy.In its first year, DE Turf…
A long-awaited sports facility officially opened in Frederica this month and is already booked solid with games and tournaments. Delaware State…
The Kent County Regional Sports Complex is finally coming off the drawing board and becoming a reality.Shovels are moving dirt along Route 1 in Frederica,…