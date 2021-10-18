-
There’s a new app out that will help guide you through Delaware’s state forests. Delaware’s 21,000 acres of State Forests are now on Avenza Maps.“This was…
Spring is still about two months away, but farmers and growers are already getting ready for the First State’s 2020 farmers’ market season.And those…
A historic farm used for education in New Castle County is adding an orchard. Students, elected officials and volunteers planted forty fruit trees at Penn…
First State agriculture is getting a boost from the federal government. Delaware is receiving $359,000 from the feds’ Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.…
First State Ag officials are keeping an eye on an outbreak of virulent Newcastle Disease (vND) in California. The Newcastle Disease outbreak began there…
Delaware’s Department of Agriculture is honoring four First State families for their commitment to farming the same land for 100 years or more.The latest…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is surveying First State farmers this month. This latest survey is…
A destructive insect from Asia that attacks and kills Ash trees is showing up in more places around Delaware. The Delaware Dept. of Agriculture (DDA),…
A historic picnic pavilion at Redden State Forest is once again open to the public. The pavilion was closed in early 2017 due to persistent illegal…
Delawareans can sign up for an “Urban and Community Forestry Grant Workshop,” planned for next month at the Department of Agriculture in Dover.Communities…