-
A new interactive piece of artwork is on display at the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Sussex County.The Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro recently…
-
The Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) - located along Pepper Creek in Dagsboro - opened to the public last September after several years of planning. The…
-
It will soon be easier for families of loved ones buried in one of three Catholic cemeteries in the First State to find their graves. The Diocese of…
-
A 37-acre coastal garden in Dagsboro is set to open to the general public next week. The Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) is located along Pepper Creek and…
-
Discussions are currently underway between the towns of Dagsboro and Frankford to share a police department. Dagsboro Police Chief Floyd Toomey is…
-
While officials continue to investigate the deaths of four bald eagles found this month in Sussex County, a couple injured birds found with them have been…