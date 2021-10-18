-
The Delaware National Guard has been activated to support the cybersecurity of the upcoming election. It’s the first time the Guard has been activated for…
Many Delawareans are forced to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means more computers and work emails are vulnerable to cyberattacks.The…
Insurance companies must quickly report cyber attacks under a new state law.The legislation signed by Gov. John Carney (D) requires insurers to quickly…
University of Delaware unveils a new cybersecurity suite this weekend, about a week after the world suffered its largest-ever ransomware attack. Chase…
The need to find qualified people to fill cybersecurity jobs has institutions like Delaware State University hosting summer camps to boost technical…
About a hundred people, representing businesses and nonprofits, gathered in Rehoboth Beach earlier this week for a seminar on emergency preparedness.…
In his weekly message, Gov. Jack Markell talked about the importance of internet safety and security as the state marks Cyber Security Awareness Month…
A new report says cities like Wilmington, New Castle and Dover could avoid the worst long-term effects of sea-level rise if global carbon emissions are…
October is National Cyber Security Awareness month. That designation recognizes that now more than ever, we store tons of sensitive information -- from…
University of Delaware has won a contract from the Department of Homeland Security to build technology to defend data centers. The $1.9 million dollar…