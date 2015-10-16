The Green - October 16, 2015

A new report says cities like Wilmington, New Castle and Dover could avoid the worst long-term effects of sea-level rise if global carbon emissions are sharply reduced. Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik and contributor Jon Hurdle take a closer look at this latest climate change report and what it means for Delaware.

GREEN-SEG01-10-16-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik interviews Climate Central Vice President for Sea Level and Climate Impacts Ben Strauss about the organization's new study. Listen • 9:19

Newark based singer-songwriter Shane Palko joins our Cathy Carter in studio for music and conversation ahead his performance this month in “CRAZY” a Tribute to Patsy Cline & Willie Nelson at the Smyrna Opera House.

GREEN-SEG2-10-16-15.mp3 Part 1 of Newark singer-songwriter Shane Palko's studio session at Delaware Public Media. Listen • 7:39

GREEN-SEG3-10-16-15.mp3 Part 2 of Newark singer-songwriter Shane Palko's studio session at Delaware Public Media. Listen • 7:54

Cathy Carter also brings us a conversation with Delaware Shakespeare Festival artistic director David Stradley previewing “Shakespeare/Poe; A Night of Readings from the Dark Side” this month a locations around New Castle County.

GREEN-SEG4-10-16-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews David Stradley, the artistic director for the Delaware Shakespeare Festival. Listen • 6:59

The increasing threat of cyber attacks means an increasing need for skilled cybersecurity workers. Delaware Public Meda science reporter Eli Chen is joined by Starnes Walker of University of Delaware’s Cybersecurity Initiative to discuss how UD is trying to address that need.