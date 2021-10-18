-
Some called for a Croda chemical plant to remain shut down—ahead of its restart Thursday after its latest permit violations. The Croda chemical company…
The state has settled recent violations with a controversial chemical company in the New Castle area. Croda’s Atlas Point facility along the Route 9…
The state announced Friday it’s allowing Croda to restart the ethylene oxide plant at its Atlas Point facility near New Castle, but only to test it.This…
After another violation by Croda’s plant in New Castle, DNREC hears from the community about the dangers this plant poses.DNREC heard an outcry from…
A controversial chemical plant in New Castle has violated its air pollution limits again. A plant at the Croda facility in New Castle leaked massive…
The chemical company where a 2018 toxic gas leak occurred is party to two new lawsuits. This week Croda became the target of a federal lawsuit over its…
The Croda plant where a toxic gas leak occurred in 2018 is under renewed scrutiny after an Environmental Protection Agency Office of the Inspector General…
The chemical plant in New Castle where a toxic gas leak occurred nearly two years ago is applying for a state permit. Elected officials at the county…
The New Castle-area chemical plant where a gas leak occurred in 2018 tested its new audible alarm Tuesday. The alarm was requested by neighbors and…
State environmental regulators are allowing a chemical manufacturer near New Castle to restart a plant where a toxic gas leak occurred last November. The…