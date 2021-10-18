-
Among the legislation that became law last week is a measure aimed at protecting consumers from contracts that renew automatically. It requires that…
The Division of Revenue is warning there’s a new taxpayer scam targeting Delawareans.The letters claim to be from the “Bureau of Tax Enforcement.”Division…
Delawareans have already started making their summer vacation plans. And state officials suggest being cautious as you do so. The Delaware Department of…
The Delaware Department of Justice is alerting residents again about a missed jury duty phone scam. The DOJ’s Consumer Protection Unit says it’s the third…