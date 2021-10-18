-
The president of Kent County Code Purple is reviving his musical career - at least part time - for now. Five years ago Ennio Emmanuel put his full time…
-
The City of Dover’s search for a new police chief is officially underway.Chief Marvin Mailey retired earlier this year and since then Deputy Tim Stump has…
-
New leadership took the helm at Code Purple Kent County this summer. And now those leaders plan to hold a public meeting next month to discuss…
-
The director of Code Purple Kent County is stepping down. Rebecca (Becky) Martin founded Code Purple Kent County to help homeless people on cold winter…
-
The weather is starting to turn colder - often leaving the homeless in need of a place to stay, especially at night. Code Purple Sanctuaries are preparing…