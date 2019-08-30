Code Purple Kent County seeks to engage public on homelessness

New leadership took the helm at Code Purple Kent County this summer. And now those leaders plan to hold a public meeting next month to discuss homelessness in the county and how to address it.

One of the organization’s new co-directors is Ennio Emmanuel.

He says just about everyone can help address the issue of homelessness .

“My first answer would be that people should open up their houses. I think that we have to think outside the box and we have to be more open; I think we just have to be more open. There’s space everywhere, there’s people who care and I think that we have to think about the space that’s open and not being used,” said Emmanuel.

Emmanuel says he believes the number one challenge facing the homeless is acceptance.

"I think a lot of people in our community here in Delaware - you know I grew up here in Delaware since I was a kid - and I’m a Latino, but I have friends from all different backgrounds. And I think the biggest thing we’re dealing with in Kent County is just A - an epidemic of not accepting people who are not like them," Emmanuel said. .”

Emmanuel says he wants to eliminate that stigma.

The organization’s public meeting is set for Monday, September 9, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Episcopalian Christ Church on State Street in Dover. He says he hopes the entire community will come and share ideas.



Code Purple is also looking for the following supplies for the upcoming winter. They can be dropped off at 1207 E Division Street in Dover.



The group is looking for the following items in travel-size:



men's women's shaving razors or battery powered

shaving cream

toothbrush

toothpaste

toothbrush cases

body wash

deodorant

tissue

women personal care items

toilet paper

combs

brushes

first aid kit

wash clothes and towels

socks

backpacks or tie bags

gift cards to places like Walmart, McDonald's, Dunkin Donuts to get food drinks or personal care items $5 or $10 increments



