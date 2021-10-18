-
The state Republican party is taking aim at state environmental regulations ahead of next month’s election. State GOP Chair Jane Brady held a press…
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control finalized regulations for permits to develop areas of the state’s coastal zone. This…
In August 2017, Gov. John Carney signed the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act into law, calling it a “big deal.” Now – nearly two years later – we are…
State officials developing regulations for new Coastal Zone Act conversion permits are engaging with the public this week. The 2017 Coastal Zone…
An clean air advocate has some concerns about the slag grinding facility proposed for near the Port of Wilmington. Walan Specialty Construction Products…
At a Wilmington community center, Delaware environmental officials began to gather the people, interest groups and ideas that will help them implement a…
Community empowerment group Network Delaware is asking Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to give residents a bigger…
Mountaire Farms has withdrawn its Coastal Zone application to add a third chicken processing line to its Millsboro facility. In a letter to the Delaware…
Some environmentalists say they hope for plenty of opportunities to weigh in on regulations for new permits in Delaware’s Coastal Zone.State officials…
A bill opening up Delaware’s landmark Coastal Zone Act to new development is now law. Gov. Carney signed the legislation Wednesday at the former General…